The British Backpacker Society, an adventure travel project followed by thousands of people online, has listed Tajikistan among the top 20 adventure destinations.

The British Backpacker Society announced the result after having counted down the top 20 adventure travel countries throughout the course of the year and implored travellers to visit.

Tajikistan is ranked 7th following Lebanon.

Pakistan has been identified as the world’s leading adventure travel destination due to it being “one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination”.

“Pakistan is the clear winner of the British Backpacker Society’s top 20 adventure travel destinations 2018 and we encourage keen travellers to book a trip now” the backpackers, who have explored over 101 countries, shared on social media.

Pakistan is followed by Russia, India, Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is identified as 19th among the top 20 adventure destinations.

Backpacking is a form of low-cost, independent travel. It includes the use of a backpack that is easily carried for long distances or long periods of time; the use of public transport; inexpensive lodging such as youth hostels; often a longer duration of the trip when compared with conventional vacations; and often an interest in meeting locals as well as seeing sights.

Backpacking may include wilderness adventures, local travel and travel to nearby countries while working from the country in which they are based. Backpacking as a lifestyle and as a business has grown considerably in the 2000s as a result of low-cost airlines and hostels or budget accommodations in many parts of the world.