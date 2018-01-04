Cold weather is expected to hit Tajikistan within the next few days.

Meteorologists say temperatures in Dushanbe are expected to drop 10 degrees Celsius. Rains are expected to hit Dushanbe and other regions of the country and snowfalls are expected in mountain areas.

In the Khatlon province, in plains, nighttime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from -1ºC to +4ºC and daytime temperatures will be from +6ºC to +11ºC. In foothills of Khatlon, nighttime temperatures will fluctuate from -2ºC to +3ºC and daytime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from +3ºC to +8ºC.

In the western part of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO), nighttime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from -8ºC to -13ºC and daytime temperatures are expected to be from -1ºC to +4ºC. In the eastern part of GBAO, nighttime temperatures will be from -19ºC to -24ºC and daytime temperatures will fluctuate from -6ºC to -11ºC.

In the districts subordinate to the center, nighttime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from -8ºC to -13ºC and daytime temperatures will be from -2ºC to +3ºC.

In the Sughd province, temperatures are expected to drop to +3ºC.

In Dushanbe, nighttime temperatures are expected to be from -2ºC to 0ºC and daytime temperatures are expected to fluctuate from +8ºC to +10ºC.