Ozoda Rahmon, the current head of the President’s Executive Office and the eldest daughter of President Emomali Rahmon, turned 40 today.

President Emomali Rahmon appointed his daughter Ozoda Rahmon as chief of his executive office on January 27, 2016.

Ozoda Rahmon had previously served as First Deputy Foreign Minister. She had been First Deputy Foreign Minister since May 2014.

Ozoda Rahmon graduated from the Faculty of Law at Tajik National University in 2000 before studying in the United States in 2004-2006. She has scientific degree of the Candidate of Sciences in Law and holds the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

She joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2005. In 2005-2007, Ozoda Rahmon served as Culture and Education Attaché, Tajik Embassy in Washington. In 2007-2009, she headed the MFA Consular Directorate. In 2009-2014, she served as Deputy Foreign Minister and from May 15, 2014 to January 27, 2016 Ozoda Rahmon was First Deputy Foreign Minister.

Ozoda Rahmon is married with five children. Her husband Jamoliddin Nouraliyev is the deputy head of the National Bank of Tajikistan (NBT).

Emomali Rahmon has nine children – seven daughters and two sons.

Rahmon's eldest son, Rustam Emomali, was appointed as Mayor of Dushanbe in January 2017. He had previously headed the Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption.

Emomali Rahmon's third daughter, Rukhshona Rahmonova, was appointed the deputy head of the Foreign Ministry International Organizations Department in November 2016. She had previously worked at Tajikistan’s Embassy in London. Her husband Shamsullo Sohibov is the president of Tajikistan’s National Winter Sports Association.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon's sixth daughter, Zarina Rahmon, is the deputy head of the country’s largest commercial bank, Orienbonk. According to some sources, the 23-year-old Zarina Rahmon was appointed to the post in January 2017, but no public announcement has been made about the appointment. Her husband is the son of Beg Zuhurov, the head of the Communications Service under the Government of Tajikistan.