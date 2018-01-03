Heads of ministries and agencies of Tajikistan will give news conferences on the results of the work carried out over the second half of last year beginning on January 22.

On January 22, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan and Tajik Ombudsman’s Office will give news conferences.

On January 23, President’s Executive Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will give news conferences.

The news conferences will last until February 16.

Recall, President Emomali Rahmon in March 2005 signed a decree obligating ministers, department heads, and local officials to give quarterly news conferences.

On September 22, 2011, the president signed a decree, under which ministers, department heads, and local authorities give half-yearly news conferences starting from October 2011.

The decree also notes that in case of necessity, ministers and department heads may give news conference several times a month.