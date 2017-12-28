The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated 500,000 U.S. dollars to provide an official humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh refer to the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in Bangladesh. Some sources say that as of December 2017, an estimated 655,000 Rohingya people fled to Bangladesh to avoid the persecution from the Burmese military started on August 25, 2017. There are more 300,000 Rohingyas living in Bangladesh who fled in earlier waves violence from the Burmese government over the last three decades.

The Rohingya persecution in Myanmar refers to the ongoing military crackdown by the Myanmar Army and police on Rohingyas in Rakhine State in the country's western region. While the majority of Rohingyas are Muslim, attacks have also occurred against Hindu Rohingyas. Médecins Sans Frontières estimated that more than 6700 Rohingya including 730 children were killed in August 2017 alone. The crackdown was in response to attacks on Myanmar border posts in October 2016 by Rohingya insurgents. The Myanmar army have been accused of wide-scale human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, gang rapes, arson and infanticides, claims which the government dismisses as “exaggerations.”

On December 5, 2017 the United Nations' human rights chief, Zeid bin Ra'ad, announced that the Rohingya persecution may constitute genocide under international human rights laws.

The military crackdown on the Rohingya people has drawn criticism from the United Nations (which cited possible “crimes against humanity”), the human rights group Amnesty International, the U.S. Department of State, as well as Bangladesh and Malaysia, where many Rohingya refugees have arrived.