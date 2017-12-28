A railway bridge was officially reopened after reconstruction on December 27.

A ceremony was attended by Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali.

A total cost of the project that was implemented by Loihainvest LTD and Zebosoz LTD is 3.2 million somoni.

On December 27, the mayor also attended a number of groundbreaking ceremonies for construction of new roads in the Tajik capital.

Rustam Emomali also attended an official ceremony of beginning of reconstruction of the railway bridge across the Dushanbinka River (near the Yovar meat market – Asia-Plus). The bridge was built in 1929 and it was reconstructed only once in 1979.