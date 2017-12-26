Head of President’s Executive Office, Ozoda Rahmon, has ordered to provide the Concert Hall of Tajikistan’s Philharmonic Society for holding a charity concert free of charge.

The 899-seat concert hall of the Philharmonic Society of Tajikistan is under the jurisdiction of President’s Executive Office and Ozoda Rahmon has ordered to provide it free of charge for holding a charity concert in support of Diyorbek Aminjonov, a six-year-old son of Tajik known singer Dilonoza Karimova, who suffers from lymphatic cancer.

The concert organizer, Ms. Shoira Rahimjon, says 6 million Russian rubles are needed so that Diyorbek could undergo medical treatment at one of cancer centers in the Russian Federation.