Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda on December 19 met here with Mr. Kevin Covert, Chargé d'Affaires, US Embassy in Dushanbe.

According to the Tajik Interior Ministry’s website, the two discussed issues related to expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States in combating terrorism, extremism, trafficking in drugs and weapons as well as trafficking in human beings.

During the meeting, Rahimzoda and Covert also discussed the issue of exchange of operational information and some other issues being of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on problems of the joint fight against organized transnational crime.