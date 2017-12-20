An investigation has been launched into a fatal sausage poisoning that occurred in the Vose district of the Khatlon province last week.

The Vose prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident.

On December 13, six members of a family – the mother and five children -- from the Kaduchi village suffered an cute poisoning after eating sausage produced by the Kulob-based Orzu Limited Liability Company. Unfortunately, a two-year-old Umarali Davlatov died in a hospital.

Doctors say the poisoning was caused by the fact that the norm of nitrates used for treatment of sausages has been exceeded.

Meanwhile, similar incident took place in the city of Kulob five days before the Vose tragedy. Four members of one family suffered poisoning after eating sausage, an official source at the Kulob prosecutor’s office told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Fortunately, nobody suffered seriously. Criminal proceedings have been instituted to investigate the incident.