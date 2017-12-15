Tajikistan is reportedly expected to impose a dress code on employees of ministries and committees, a source in the government told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, employees of each ministry or committee will have their uniform embroidered with an emblem of that ministry or committee.

The Ministry of Culture (MoC) has reportedly designed a new uniform in a national style for female public servants.

The source says that uniform of employees of President’s Executive Office will be of aqua color.

Meanwhile, designs of uniform in a national style worked out by the Ministry of Culture, the Committee for Family and Women’s Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan and the Committee for Youth and Sports’ Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan have reportedly not been approved by the president and have been returned for improvement.