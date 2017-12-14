Resident of the Hisor district has got a lengthy jail term for crimes committed in 1990s.

The Dushanbe military court has sentenced Fathullo Tourayev, 45, to twenty years in prison. The sentence followed his conviction on charges of banditry, robbery, extortion and membership in an armed gang. Tourayev will serve his term in a high-security penal colony.

“Investigation has established that Fathullo Tourayev, who had been a serviceman of Tajikistan’s Armed Forces, in 1998 joined an armed gang led by Murod Bozorov. The gang had been active in the Hisor district and committed a number of grave crimes, including robbery, beating and extortion,” the deputy head of the Dushanbe military court, Khusrav Davlatzoda, told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, Tourayev was detained in May 2017 and criminal proceedings were instituted against him under the provisions of three articles of Tajikistan’s Penal Code: Article 186 (2) – banditry; Article 249 (4) – robbery; and Article 250 (4) – extortion.