Azerbaijan has recalled ambassador from Tajikistan.

By Azerbaijani president’s decree posted on the Azerbaijani president’s official website, Abbasali Kerem oglu Hasanov is recalled from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Tajikistan.

Recall, Abbasali Hasanov was appointed new Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan in February 2012, replacing Mageram Aliyev.