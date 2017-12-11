The Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe is now accepting applications for the 2018 English Teaching Mentor (ETM) Program.

The Embassy says that from April to December 2018, the ETM program will provide four intensive, multi-day training workshops in Dushanbe, focusing on English-language teaching and led by American instructors.

Participants will develop a network of fellow teachers with whom to exchange ideas during and after the program.

Qualified applicants should be current teachers of English at the primary, secondary, or university level who have a strong desire to mentor and teach other teachers.

Selected candidates will be contacted for interviews.