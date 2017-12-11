Tajikistan and Jordan have signed a number of deals to expand bilateral cooperation.

On Sunday December 10, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon was received by Jordanian King Abdullah II at Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the talks focused on means to forge closer cooperation between the two countries in various fields. The discussions also dealt with regional and international efforts to fight terrorism within a holistic approach.

In the course of the talks, President, Rahmon, in particular noted that Tajikistan is interested in expanding cooperation with Jordan,

He also pointed to opportunities available to cooperate in the economic, trade, industrial, pharmaceuticals, education, science, health care, sports and tourism fields.

Jordanian news agency Petra reports the two sides affirmed the need for intensifying Arab, Islamic and international efforts to protect the rights of the Palestinians in the city, that is key to achieving peace and stability in the region.

During the talks, which were attended by Prime Minister Hani Al Mulki and senior officials from both countries, the Tajik president reportedly voiced his country's support to Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in its efforts to protect the holy city and its historical identity.

His Majesty welcomed the visit of the Tajik president, the first to Jordan, affirming the need to build on relations between the two countries, according to Petra.

The King said that the visit of President Rahmon to Jordan will contribute to developing ties between the two countries, adding that both sides discussed cooperation in the political, security and military, trade and industrial fields.

During a bilateral meeting, His Majesty pointed to the challenges facing Islam and well as to the current challenges facing us in Jerusalem, noting that “these challenges constitute an opportunity for our peoples to boost ties and cooperate to provide support.”

Following the expanded talks, President Emomali Rahmon and His Majesty King Abdullah II witnessed the signing of two cooperation agreements between the two countries on enhancing and protecting mutual investments as well as avoiding dual taxation as well as tax evasion.

The agreement on investments was signed by Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State-owned Property Management of Tajikistan, and Muhannad Shihadah, State Minister for Investment Affairs of Jordan. The agreement on preventing dual taxation was signed by Tajik Finance Minister Abdusalom Qurboniyon and Jordanian counterpart Omar Malhas.

Meanwhile, Tajik Minister of Education and Sciences Nouriddin Said and Jordanian Minister of Higher Educations and Scientific Research Adel Tweisi signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the higher education and scientific research.

After his meeting with His Majesty King Abdullah II, President Rahmon held talks with Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al Mulki. After the meeting Tajikistan and Jordan signed six agreements in various fields.

The agreements included an economic, trading, scientific and technical cooperation deal between the two governments, in addition to a memorandum of understanding in the field of agriculture.

Also, an agreement in the tourism field was concluded, in addition to one to boost the art and cultural cooperation.

Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) and the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) also signed a deal to increase cooperation.

Under another agreement, a joint Jordanian-Tajikistani business council will be established.