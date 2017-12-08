Every New Year holiday, customers of the First MicroFinance Bank-Tajikistan (FMFB-T) get good discounts on all loan products.

This year, more attention is reportedly paid to entrepreneurs, because small and medium-sized enterprises play significant role in developing the country’s economy.

For the purpose of supporting further development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the country the First MicroFinance Bank-Tajikistan announces the New Year action for its customers – small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

From December 1, 2017 to February 28, 2018, the Bank will provide them with loans carrying 2.2-percent monthly interest rate.

The maximum amount of the loan is 1,800,000 somoni and the maximum repayment term is 48 months.

The Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) First MicroFinance Bank-Tajikistan (FMFB-T) is a commercial bank of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKFED) involved in microfinancing operations. The Bank was established in 2003 and has its head office at Dushanbe. The bank has seven branches and twenty-nine banking service centers.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development is one of the agencies of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and is dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and to building economically sound enterprises in the developing world. AKFED focuses on supporting enterprises in parts of the world that lack sufficient foreign direct investment. It operates a network of affiliates with more than 90 project companies in 17 countries.