According to the findings of an annual survey, Partners of Russia in Post-Soviet Area, conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspire trust in only 3 percent of Russians. Belarusian and Kazakh presidents are the most confident among the heads of the CIS nations.

