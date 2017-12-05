Two residents of the northern Sughd province have been sentenced to twenty-five years in prison each for the brutal assault of a 21-year-old taxi driver.

The incident took place in the Khistevarx jamoat of the Bobojon-Ghafourov district on June 8 this year.

“Ozodbek Sodiqov, 22, and Ghaybullo Sattorov, 21, (both are residents of the Bobojon-Ghafourov district) brutally beat the taxi driver following quarrel and then smothered him to death. They threw his body in a water storage pond and sold his car in Kyrgyzstan’s Leleik district for 6,000 somoni,” a source at the Sughd regional court told Asia-Plus in an interview.

The Sughd regional court sentenced Sodiqov and Sattorov to 25 years in prison each. They will serve their terms in a high-security penal colony.