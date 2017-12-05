Traffic police posts in Dushanbe will be replaced with traffic patrol units.

Traffic police posts deal with traffic (speeding, accidents) while traffic patrol units are police units created not only for the purpose of overseeing and enforcing traffic safety compliance on roads and highways but also for maintaining public order in streets as a whole.

The traffic police posts will remain only on the central roads of Dushanbe, while in other parts of the city traffic patrol units will be responsible for overseeing traffic safety compliance on roads. Currently, ten traffic patrol unit cars are running in the Tajik capital.

“The pilot project was launched on December 1 and there will be no principle difference between traffic police and traffic patrol units,” Umarjon Emomali, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, told Asia-Plus in an interview.