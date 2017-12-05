Constitutional courts of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan intend to sign memorandum of cooperation.

Heads of Constitutional Courts of Tajikistan (Mahkam Mahmoudzoda) and Uzbekistan (Bakhtiyor Mirboboyev) expressed interest in signing the memorandum of cooperation during a bilateral meeting that took place in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on the sidelines of an international conference on a role of Constitutional courts in creation of rule-of-law and democratic statehood, according to the press center of the Constitutional Court of Tajikistan.

While in Tashkent, the head of the Constitutional Court of Tajikistan, Mahkam Mahmoudzoda, reportedly also held bilateral meetings with senior representatives of Constitutional courts from Turkey, Indonesia and Russia.

A Constitutional court is a high court that deals primarily with constitutional law. Its main authority is to rule on whether laws that are challenged are in fact unconstitutional, i.e. whether they conflict with constitutionally established rules, rights and freedoms.

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Tajikistan as a newest institute of the statehood, which occupies a dominate position in the judicial power, was firstly reflected and legally regulated in Section 8 of the Constitution of Tajikistan (November 6, 1994). Prior to the adoption of the Constitution the constitutional control in Tajikistan had been performed by the Constitutional Control Committee of Tajikistan, which was established in 1990.

The Constitutional Court of Tajikistan is a member of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions and member of the Conference of the Constitutional Control Bodies of the States of New Democracy and through the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe takes active part in major events of constitutional control bodies at the international and regional levels.