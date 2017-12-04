By president’s decree issued on December 2 a commercial aviation will be launched in Uzbekistan, according to the Uzbek president’s official website.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reportedly raised the issue of launching the commercial aviation while getting acquainted with the pace of construction of a new airport in Tashkent. The new airport is being constructed on the bases of the Tashkent Vostochny Airport.

According to Mirziyoyev, the commercial aviation will be engaged in individual and corporate conveyances and shipping operations.

Commercial aviation is the part of civil aviation (both general aviation and scheduled airline services) that involves operating aircraft for hire to transport passengers or multiple loads of cargo.

Currently, only the national carrier, OJSC National Air Company Uzbekistan Airways, headquartered in Tashkent, operates in Uzbekistan. From its hub at Tashkent International Airport, the airline serves a number of domestic destinations; the company also flies international services to Asia, Europe and North America.