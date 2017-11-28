Tajik authorities have helped the 31-year-old Sanavbar Nasrulloyeva from the Bobojon-Ghafourov district of the Sughd province and her two children return home from Syria.

A source at the Sughd law enforcement authorities says Nasrulloyeva together with her husband and their three children traveled to Moscow in 2015 seeking better employment opportunities.

“In Russia, her husband met certain persons and they left Moscow for Turkey and from there they traveled to Syria, where her husband joined the Islamic State (IS) militants,” said the source. “According to Sanavbar Nasrulloyeva, her husband was getting only 200.00 U.S. dollars per month”

“Ten months later, her husband was killed and she was left alone with three children. Her five-year-old son was killed in bombing and her two other children – 13-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter- were wounded. She managed to get in touch with her relatives by Whatsapp and found ways to travel to Turkey. Tajikistan’s Consulate has helped her and her two children return to Tajikistan,” the source said, refraining from giving further details.