Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on November 25 extended condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi over the horrific terrorist attack that left 305 dead on October 24.

In his message of condolences, Tajik president strongly condemned the terrorist attack and underlined the necessity of consolidation of efforts of all international community in fight against international terrorism and other manifestations of extremism.

Rahmon also asked to convey his deep condolences to families and relatives of those killed in that horrific terrorist attack.

International media reports say the death toll in the Egypt mosque terror attack has risen to 305 people including children after suspected ISIS terrorists launched a suicide bomb and machine gun attack on a mosque in Egypt's North Sinai province.

It was the deadliest terror attack in modern Egyptian history, eclipsing the bombing of a Russian passenger jet which killed 224.

Masked insurgents wearing military uniforms and waving black flags carried out the massacre as they surrounded and stormed the building - including a kindergarten full of children - during Friday prayers.

Terrorists wearing suicide vests detonated explosives and others then shot worshippers dead as they tried to flee the blasts.

Egypt's military reportedly struck back just hours later, sending its fighter jets into the skies and a drone which reportedly destroyed two vehicles, killing 15 suspected attackers.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced a three-day nationwide mourning.