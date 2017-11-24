The Khatlon region court sent to jail an attacker with an ax to the chairman of the Panj District Court Davlatali Rahimzoda in August this year. The judge then was injured.

According to a source in the regional court, a resident of the Panj district, Dilovar Olimov, was convicted on November 21 under two articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Tajikistan. "His guilt during the trial was fully proved and the court sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment", - said the source of "AP" in court.

According to the source, Dilovar Olimov had a dispute over the establishment of alimony with his wife. On August 31, their dispute was considered by the chairman of the district court, Davlatmand Rahimzoda. He granted the claim of the former wife of the convict, Jamilya Nuralieva, and awarded her support for two children in the amount of 260 somoni. By decision of the judge Olimov remained dissatisfied.

During the trial, Olimov began to insult the ex-wife, threatening her. The judge intervened and demanded to stop the swearing in the courtroom.

After the meeting, the convict, already drunk, came to the judge's office and attacked him with an ax.

"After the process, he went to the dining room" Faiz ", where he worked as a cook, took alcohol and, armed with an ax, returned to court. According to Rahimzod, he did not notice how Olimov came to him. Approaching the judge Olimov pulled an ax and hit him on the head, the rest of the blow fell into his hands when the judge began to defend himself", - follows from case materials