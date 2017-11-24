On November 23, a second round of political consultations took place in Dushanbe between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the French Republic. The delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Huseynzoda, the French side was headed by the Director of the Department of Continental Europe, Ms. Florence Manzhan. The consultations were also attended by the Ambassador of France to the Republic of Tajikistan, Her Excellency Yasmin Guedar.

According to the information department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the focus was on the development and strengthening of mutually beneficial Tajik-French cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including in politics, economy and trade, water and energy, industry, health, education , science and culture, tourism.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of combating modern challenges and threats. The interlocutors discussed the relations between Tajikistan and France within the framework of international organizations, as well as aspects of regional cooperation.

In concluding the consultations, mutual readiness was expressed in further expanding the relationship in the priority areas of cooperation.