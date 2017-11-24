The leadership of the Tajik Border Troops today responded to the request of the "AP" about the validity of the requirement for certificates of dual citizenship from the border control at the points of crossing the state border of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"According to Article 7 of the Treaty between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Russian Federation on the settlement of dual citizenship issues of September 7, 1995, a citizen of the nationality of both Parties staying on the territory of one of the Parties shall not be subject to the restrictions on rights or additional duties that are established for foreign citizens in the Party of stay. These citizens, when crossing the State border of the Republic of Tajikistan and having passports of both states, are not required to produce a certificate of dual citizenship" - is given in the answer signed by the head of the border administration, Kholbash Holbashov.

At the same time, the press service of the country's Frontier Department offers all citizens who encounter any violations of their rights and the law on the part of border guards to apply to the city of Dushanbe, 31 Shotemur Street (opposite the Moscow State University) or to the duty on telephone number: 48 701 67 79.