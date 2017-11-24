The expansion of bilateral cooperation in the field of police reform today in Dushanbe was discussed by Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda and Ambassador / Head of the OSCE Office in Tajikistan Tuula Yuryola, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan reports.

It was noted that three important documents were developed and adopted within the framework of the police reform: the Strategy for the Police Reform for 2013-2020, the Militia Development Program and the Action Plan for the implementation of the Program for 2013-2020.

It should be noted that the first document on police reform - the "Memorandum of Understanding" was signed by the Government of Tajikistan and the OSCE Office in Tajikistan on April 8, 2011.

In order to implement the policy on police reform, a number of practical steps were taken. So, as part of the police reform, a testing center was created for police officers to check the level of knowledge when entering a job, moving from one position to another, obtaining a military rank and awarding state awards.

As part of the reform, there were established the positiona of Assistant Chiefs of the MIA for Public Relations.

At the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a public council was established to promote civil society reform of the militia, which interacts with all local state and public structures throughout the republic.

In addition, an independent post of the National Coordinator for Police Reform was introduced by the government decree. One of the most experienced and active police officers was appointed to this position.

Within the framework of the reform, the administrative buildings of the internal affairs agencies throughout the country are equipped with external surveillance cameras, thus achieving transparency in the work of employees, creating a phone "MIA Trust" (in areas and major cities there are telephone hotlines of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs), an official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in three languages.

Tuula Yuryola, expressing her gratitude to the Ministry for high-level cooperation with the OSCE Office of Programs in Tajikistan, noted that significant progress has been made in the work of the OSCE and the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the field of police reform for several years.

"We continue our cooperation in the implementation of the police reform in Tajikistan, and we are always ready to provide our assistance," she said..

Head of the OSCE Military and Political Department in Tajikistan Feyzo Numanay, adviser on counter-terrorism and police reform Dmitry Kaportsev, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Ikrom Umarzoda, National Coordinator for Police Reform Farkhodbek Shodmonzoda and others took part in the meeting.