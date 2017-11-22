30 people have reportedly been killed by natural disasters in Tajikistan over the first nine months of this year.

Eighty-nine natural disasters have been reported in Tajikistan over the same nine-month period, Umeda Yusufi, a spokeswoman for the Committee on Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (CES) under the Government of Tajikistan, said.

Besides, 160 people drowned during swimming this summer, Yusufi noted.

According to her, CES rescuers have participated in prevention and mitigation of effect of various natural and manmade disasters this year and rescued 186 people.