President of Tajikistan today received credentials from seven more ambassadors of foreign states in Dushanbe.

The ambassadors of Mongolia - Luvsan Battulga, Indonesia - Rahmat Pramonto, United Arab Emirates - Muhammad Ahmad Sulton Isso Al-Jobir, Morocco - Abduljalil Saubri, Republic of South Africa - Keitumetsi Tandeka Metus, Cyprus - Leonidas Markides, Israel - Eduard Shapiro handed their credentials to the President.

Emomali Rahmon, as reported by his press service, congratulated the newly appointed ambassadors on starting work in Tajikistan, and expressed confidence that they will contribute to strengthening the relations of their states with Tajikistan.

Yesterday, November 20, Emomali Rahmon received the credentials of eight newly appointed ambassadors in the Palace of the Nation: the Federal Republic of Germany, Belgium, Romania, Estonia, Canada, Mexico, Argentina and Chile.