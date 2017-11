Almazbek Atambaev, who is leaving the post of the president of Kyrgyzstan in the coming days, loudly closes the door behind him: his populist statements regarding leaders of other countries do not do honor for either a politician or a decent citizen, Tajik political analyst Nurali Davlat said.

