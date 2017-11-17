The first coworking center has opened in Dushanbe under support of the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO).

The presentation of the coworking center was given at the Sozidaniye Business Center on November 17.

Opening of a new youth business platform is reportedly dedicated to the Year of Youth in Tajikistan.

Recall, the Tajik government purchased the Sozidaniye Business Center and the Hyatt Regency Hotel that are located in Dushanbe from Russian aluminum giant, United Company Russian Aluminum (RusAl). The sides reportedly reached an agreement and the Tajik Aluminum Company (TALCO) will pay RusAl around 150 million U.S. million over a 10-year period.

Coworking is a style of work that involves a shared working environment, often an office, and independent activity. Unlike in a typical office environment, those coworking are usually not employed by the same organization. Typically it is attractive to work-at-home professionals, independent contractors, or people who travel frequently who end up working in relative isolation. Coworking is a social gathering of a group of people who are still working independently, but who share values, and who are interested in the synergy that can happen from working with people who value working in the same place alongside each other. Coworking offers a solution to the problem of isolation that many freelancers experience while working at home, while at the same time letting them escape the distractions of home.