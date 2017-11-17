Kazakhstan will supply 1,000 tons of fuel oil to Tajikistan in humanitarian aid, according to the press center of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry.

By Kazakh government’s decree 128.6 million tenge (KZT) have been allocated from Kazakhstan’s Emergency Reserve to the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry for purchase of 1,000 tons of fuel oil for rendering humanitarian aid to Tajikistan, the press center says.

According to data from the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, the bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan over the first nine months of this year has valued at 581.8 million U.S. dollars (27.1-percent increase compared to the same period last year). This consisted of Tajikistan’s exports to Kazakhstan estimated at 224.7 million U.S. dollars and Tajikistan’s imports from Kazakhstan worth 357.1 million U.S. dollars.