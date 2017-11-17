On Friday November 17, President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a new presidential school for gifted children in Khujand, the capital of the northern province of Sughd, according to Tajik president’s official website.

Construction of this school which accommodate 2,600 pupils in one shift reportedly commenced in 2006 and more than 25 million somoni have been spent for construction of this school.

Eighty teachers have been competitively selected for working with this school, the website says.