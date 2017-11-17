Tajik privately owned air carrier, Somon Air, intends to purchase new Boeign-787-800 Dreamliner, according to the Somon Air press center.

A protocol of intent between Somon Air and Boeing Commercial Airplanes was reportedly signed on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2017.

The document was inked by Mr. Thomas W. Hallam II, Chief Executive (CEO) for Somon Air airline and Mr. Martin Bentrott, Vice President – Sales, Middle East, Russia & Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The new aircraft is expected to arrive in Tajikistan in 2018.

Meanwhile, two weeks earlier, Somon Air began operating flights from the Tajik cities of Kulob and Khujand to Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.

For the last time, Somon Air purchased Boeing aircraft in 2011. It was Boeing 737-900.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is an American long-haul, mid-size widebody, twin-engine jet airliner made by Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Its variants seat 242 to 335 passengers in typical three-class seating configurations. It is the first airliner with an airframe constructed primarily of composite materials. The 787 was designed to be 20% more fuel efficient than the Boeing 767, which it was intended to replace. The 787 Dreamliner's distinguishing features include mostly electrical flight systems, raked wingtips, and noise-reducing chevrons on its engine nacelles. It shares a common type rating with the larger Boeing 777 to allow qualified pilots to operate both models.

Somon Air is the first private airline in Tajikistan with an office headquartered in Dushanbe. The airline operations are based at Dushanbe International Airport. The airline started operating on February 5, 2008 with regular flights to Moscow and Dubai.

Somon Air also serves as the official carrier of President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other Tajikistan high-ranking officials.

Since formation, Somon Air has been primarily focused on passenger service and transportation to Eastern Europe and other locations. Most flights to international destinations operate from Dushanbe.

The airline uses the Boeing 737 in its fleet. Somon Air now operates 2 Boeing 737-300s, 2 Boeing 737-800s and 2 Boeing 737-900ERs.

Somon Air now operates to the following destinations: Afghanistan (Kabul); China (Urumqi); Germany (Frankfurt am Main); Kazakhstan (Almaty); Pakistan (Lahore); Russia (Irkutsk, Khanty-Mansisysk, Kazan, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Moscow, Orenburg, St. Petersburg, Nizhnevartovsk, Tyumen and Yekaterinburg); Saudi Arabia (Jeddah); Tajikistan (Khujand); Turkey (Istanbul); Ukraine (Simferopol); and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai).