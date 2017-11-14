All 63 members of Tajikistan’s lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament will leave for the northern city of Khujand on November 17 for participation in a solemn meeting dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the 16th session of Tajikistan’s Supreme Council (parliament) that will take there on the same day.

President Emomali Rahmon will leave for the northern province of Sughd on November 16. The purpose of the visit is for the head of state to participate in events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the 16th session as well as to get acquainted with the socioeconomic situation in the area and meet with the population.

While in Sughd, Emomali Rahmon will visit several cities and districts to attend inauguration ceremonies for a number of economic, social and cultural facilities.

As it had been reported earlier, five million somoni had reportedly been spent for renovation of the Arbob Culture Palace that will host a solemn meeting dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the 16th session of Tajikistan’s Supreme Council.

Members of the government, parliament, veteran politicians and public figures have been invited to the solemn meeting that will take place at the Arbob Culture Palace.

Recall, the 16th session of the Supreme Council that opened in the northern city of Khujand on November 16, 1992 three days later elected Emomali Rahmon as the Supreme Council's chairman. This gave him the status of Tajikistan’s leader.

The Arbob Cultural Palace that had previously been property of Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) named after Saidkhoja Urunkhojayev was handed over to the Sughd culture directorate in April 2011. Sughd governor passed an appropriate resolution on this subject on January 20, 2011. According to local authorities, such a decision was made because the Urunkhojayev OJSC reportedly did not have enough funds to maintain the facility and pay wages to 40 people working with the Arbob Cultural Place.

The Arbob Cultural Palace is a building in the Bobojon-Ghafourov district, the former headquarters of a Soviet collective farm, built in the 1950s and modeled on the winter gardens of Peterhof, St. Petersburg. The main building consists of three wings - with an ornate theatre seating 800 people in the main wing. The South wing currently houses a museum which tells the history of Arbob and of collectivization in Tajikistan. Outside the building is a procession of fountains and rose gardens. The center was built under the leadership of Saidkhoja Urunkhojayev, the head of the collective farm.