Japans’ Embassy in Dushanbe says the Government Japan competed three Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) in Tajikistan last week.

On November 8, Mr. Tomohiro Nakagaki, Deputy Chief of Mission, started a business trip to the Khatlon province to conduct handover ceremonies of several projects supported under the framework of Japan’s GGPs.

The first handover ceremony for “The Project for Provision of Excavator for Maintenance of the Irrigation Canal in Farkhor District” was reportedly held on November 8 with the participation of Mr. Sulaymon Valizoda, chairperson of the Farkhor district. The total grant amount of USD 79,800 was provided to the Farkhor district administration aiming to acquire an excavator for maintaining and cleaning irrigation canals.

On the same day, Mr. Nakagaki joined the handover ceremony for “The Project for Construction of a New Building for School No.50 in Sayod Village, Turdiyev Jamoat, Hamadoni District” with the participation of Mr. Abduqodir Valizoda, chairperson of the Hamadoni district. The Hamadoni district administration received the grant of USD 84,400 for a new school building construction to create better conditions for students, according to Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe.

On November 9, Mr. Nakagaki visited the Shamsiddin-Shohin district to take part in a handover ceremony for “The Project for the Construction of a New Building for Regional Hospital in Doghiston Village, Doghiston Jamoat, Shamsiddin-Shohin District” with the participation of Mr. Pochokhon Zarifzoda, chairperson of the Shamsiddin-Shohin District. The grant of USD 85,052 was provided to the Shamsiddin-Shohin district Government for construction of a new building of the regional hospital. With successful project completion the population of the district has got opportunities to receive improved medical services.

During the handover ceremonies, Mr. Nakagaki emphasized the role of GGP projects in the development of Tajikistan. The chairpersons of each corresponding district showed their eagerness to further develop bilateral relationship between Tajikistan and Japan, and expressed gratitude for Japan’s support for the regions’ development.

“Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project” (GGP) is a scheme within Japan’s Official Development Assistance. GGP in particular implements grassroots-level projects in various sectors throughout the Republic of Tajikistan. Recipients of GGP grants include local governments, educational and medical institutions, and NGOs. As of today, GGP has supported 380 projects in the Republic of Tajikistan, for which US$ $30.7 million has been allocated since 1996.