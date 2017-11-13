President Emomali Rahmon and Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali yesterday visited the National GArden of Tajikistan, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Rahmon reportedly recommended Dushanbe mayor and directors of city’s parks to use potential of the National Garden for planting of greenery in the Tajik capital.

The head of state also ordered Dushanbe authorities to extend an area of the National Garden and create all necessary recreation and entertainment conditions in the park.

The 92-hectares National Garden of Tajikistan was created in 2006 on the basis of Tajik National University’s Botanical Gardens. More than 100 people now work for the Naitonal Park of Tajikistan, the website says.