The journalism watchdog group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the European Union to press for greater media freedom as it forges closer economic ties with nations in Central Asia.

On November 10, RSF written to European Union foreign affairs representative Federica Mogherini to stress the need to prioritize human rights and media freedom in the EU’s relations with Central Asia.

A statement, in particular, notes, “Despite the pluralism of Kyrgyz media, which appears exceptional in the region, the situation of media freedom is bleak overall in Central Asia. Year after year, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are all ranked near the bottom of RSF’s World Press Freedom Index, and authoritarian tendencies are on the rise. News website blocking and Russian-inspired laws to curtail free expression are spreading, while journalists are often subject to torture and unlawful imprisonment.”

In Turkmenistan (178th out of 180 countries in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index), the state maintains full control over the media and the Internet, of which only a completely expurgated version is made accessible to the Turkmen population, according to the statement.

The statement notes that at least five journalists continue to be detained in connection with their reporting in Uzbekistan (169th out of 180 countries in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index), despite recent signs of openness and the release of several prominent detainees.

As far as Kazakhstan is concerned, the statement says the main opposition national newspapers were all banned in Kazakhstan in 2013 (157th out of 180 countries in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index).

Media freedom faces increasing challenges in Kyrgyzstan (89th out of 180 countries in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index), although the situation is much better than in other Central Asian countries, the statement stresses.

The statement notes that the press freedom situation has deteriorated dramatically in recent years in Tajikistan (149th out of 180 in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index). 2016 reportedly saw the closure of several independent media outlets and the adoption of a decree reinforcing state control over the editorial policies of the broadcast media.

“Interrogation by intelligence officers, intimidation, and blackmail have become part of the daily fare of the few remaining independent journalists. Surveillance of communications is now routine, while the blocking of the main news websites and social networks is virtually permanent,” the statement says.

“Loosely-worded laws on terrorism and extremism, as well as new legislation protecting “Founder of Peace and Leader of the Nation” Emomali Rahmon, are used to threaten independent journalists,” the statement says.