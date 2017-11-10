More than 180 people, including representatives of local authorities, heads of farming units as well as representatives of state-run and private enterprises, in the northern city of Panjakent have got acquainted with the Enhanced Competitiveness of Tajik Agribusiness Project (ECTAP).

Organized by representatives of ECTAP and Bank Eskhata, the event was held in early November within the framework of Open Doors Day.

The project is a good opportunity for farming units and private entrepreneurs to get loans for development of agrarian sectors such as seed farming, gardening, viticulture and animal husbandry.

The European Union (EU) initiated the Enhanced Competitiveness of Tajik Agribusiness Project (ECTAP) In December 2014. The EU and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have launched EUR 47.6 million ECTAP to contribute to poverty reduction and economic growth through the enhancement of Tajik agri-food value-chains, agro-food enterprises and the quality and marketing of Tajik agricultural products.

The project aims at enhancing the development of agricultural value chains in such Tajik agrarian sectors as dairy, fruits and vegetables by means of facilitation of access to new agricultural equipment and technologies and the access to finance, thus contributing to the poverty reduction in the country.

Potential clients of ECTAP - Tajik farmers and agribusinesses – are being provided with technical and financial assistance for development of their businesses via technical support and business management training on one side, and the much-needed access to finance on the other.

ECTAP closely collaborates with stakeholders of selected Tajik food value chains, such as farmers and farmer groups, local Agricultural Extension Service (AES), Machinery Service Providers, agribusinesses, local private processing enterprises and processor), governmental and non-governmental organizations (and associations). Thus, the project aims to improve delivery of technical services to farmers in order to increase production of raw materials in adequate volume and quality. Furthermore, ECTAP develops the processing and marketing of high quality agricultural production and supports investments for agriculture and agribusiness technology by channeling grants through local Financial Institutions to enhance access to medium/long term credits needed by the cooperation stakeholders.