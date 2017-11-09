On Thursday November 9, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov heading a high-ranking delegation left for Samarqand, Uzbekistan to attend an international conference on cooperation in Central Asia, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The conference titled “Central Asia: Shared Past and Common Future, Cooperation for Sustainable Development and Mutual Prosperity” will take place in Samarqand under the auspices of the United Nations from November 10-11.

Aslov will deliver a statement on Tajikistan’s position on the main issues of regional and international cooperation.

Agenda of the forum reportedly includes topical issues of strengthening peace and stability in Central Asia, development of regional cooperation, as well as the contribution of international organizations, primarily the United Nations, to the implementation of sustainable development projects.

While in Samarqand, Tajik foreign minister will also attend the 13th annual EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus on security, economic, and political issues, as well as the European Union's role in the region.