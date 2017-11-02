The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe announces an open competition for the 2018-2019 Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD).

The Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. It is a fully-funded scholarship for one semester of non-degree academic study at an assigned U.S. college or university. Participants are emerging leaders committed to their home communities. During the Program, Global UGRAD participants challenge themselves to explore U.S. society, culture, and academic learning. They also participate in community service and enhance their professional skills.

For application information and instructions, please visit www.worldlearning.org/ugrad.

Eligibility for the Global UGRAD Program:

Applicants must be a citizen of the country in which they apply for the Global UGRAD Program.

Applicants must be studying in the country in which they apply for the Global UGRAD Program.

Scholarships will be granted to students who currently are enrolled in full-time undergraduate programs only, having completed a minimum of their first semester of study. Participants must have at least one semester or an equivalent term to complete at their home institutions upon completion of the Global UGRAD Program.

Applicants should demonstrate leadership potential through academic work, community involvement, and extracurricular activities.

Applicants must demonstrate a command of written and spoken English. The TOEFL exam will be required of those selected as finalists or alternates.

Preference will be given to those who have had little or NO experience in the U.S. or outside of their home countries.

Applicants must be committed to return directly to their home country after the completion of the program.

Applicants are over 18 years of age.

Individuals in the following circumstances are not eligible for the Global UGRAD Program: U.S. citizens and permanent residents of the United States; individuals currently studying, residing, or working outside of their home country; local employees of the U.S. missions abroad who work for the U.S. Department of State and/or the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID); employees are also ineligible for one year following the termination of employment; immediate family members (i.e. spouses and children) of U.S. Department of State and USAID employees; family members are also ineligible for one year following the termination of employment; and current World Learning employees and their immediate family members.

The application deadline for applicants from Tajikistan is Sunday, December 31, 2017.