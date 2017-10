“I have nothing to do with the killing of Rahmon Safaraliyev, who was an imam (a worship leader) of one of mosques in the Hisor district,” former Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Jamoliddin Mansourov, who had also served as head of the Hisor district and mayor of Dushanbe in the 1990s, told Asia-Plus in an interview commenting on accusation brought against him by Rahmon Safaraliyev’s son, Badriddin Safaraliyev.

