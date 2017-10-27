Tajik passport remains the least powerful on in the post-Soviet area.

A new ranking of world passports by website Passport Index ranks Tajikistan 148th along with Uzbekistan and Haiti among 199 nations.

Tajikistan’s citizens can now travel to 54 countries without a visa – or by obtaining a visa on arrival. They reportedly can travel to 31 countries without a visa and to 23 countries by obtaining a visa on arrival.

Among the post-Soviet countries, citizens of Lithuania and Latvia can travel to 149 countries without a visa – or by obtaining a visa on arrival, Estonia – 148 countries, Ukraine – 120 countries, Russia – 10 countries, Georgia and Moldova – 105 countries each.

Holders of Azeri passports can travel to 64 countries without a visa – or by obtaining a visa on arrival, Armenia – 59 countries, Kyrgyzstan – 58 countries, Uzbekistan – 54 countries, and Turkmenistan – 48 countries.

Meanwhile, inhabitants of the tiny city state of Singapore have the most powerful passports in the world. A new ranking of world passports by website Passport Index found that citizens of Singapore can travel to the highest number of countries visa-free.

The 3.4 million holders of Singaporean passports can now travel to 159 countries without a visa – or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

Germany is in second place, with citizens able to visit 158 countries without obtaining a visa first, while Sweden and South Korea are tied in third place.

The UK is tied in fourth place along with Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, and Japan.

The least powerful passport continues to be Afghanistan, with just 22 countries allowing visa-free access to its residents.

The Passport Index methodology is based on the following: passports of 193 United Nations member countries and 6 territories (ROC Taiwan, Macao (SAR China), Hong Kong (SAR China), Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican) for a total of 199 are considered; territories annexed to other countries such as Norfolk Island (Australia), French Polynesia (France), British Virgin Islands (Britain), etc. who do not issue their own passports are excluded and not considered as destinations; countries, which issue passports, regardless if they enforce independent visa policies or not, are considered as destinations; data is based on proprietary research from publicly available sources and on official information provided by government agencies; significant number of passport images are provided by proud citizens of their countries.

