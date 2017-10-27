Tajik historical exhibits are expected to be displayed in the Guimet Museum in Paris in 1919.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Minister of Culture Shamsiddin Orumbekzoda with France’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Yasmine Gouedard that took place here on October 26, according to the Ministry of Culture press center.

Ms. Gouedard reportedly noted that quite a few had been done for expansion of cultural cooperation between the two countries. She expressed confidence that the Tajik exhibition will be held at a high level and win recognition of Parisians.

Mr. Orumbekzoda, for his part, noted that the exhibition would be a good opportunity for presentation of ancient Tajik culture and further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and France.

The Guimet Museum (Musée Guimet) is an art museum located in Paris, France. It has one of the largest collections abroad of Asian art.

Founded by Émile Étienne Guimet, an industrialist, the museum first opened at Lyon in 1879 but was later transferred to Paris. Devoted to travel, Guimet was in 1876 commissioned by the minister of public instruction to study the religions of the Far East, and the museum contains many of the fruits of this expedition, including a fine collection of Chinese and Japanese porcelain and many objects relating not merely to the religions of the East but also to those of ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. One of its wings, the Panthéon Bouddhique, displays religious artworks.

Some of the museum's artifacts were collected from Southeast Asia by French authorities during the colonial period.

From December 2006 to April 2007, the museum harbored collections of the Kabul Museum, with archaeological pieces from the Greco-Bactrian city of Ai-Khanoum, and the Indo-Scythian treasure of Tillia Tepe.