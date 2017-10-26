President Emomali Rahmon today attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the project aiming at rehabilitation of the road connecting Dushanbe and Qurghon Teppa, two major cities and economic hubs in the country, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

This 90-kilometer highway is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the country because it has not been rehabilitated for more than 30 years, with the exception of partial recovery work carried out in the early 2000s,

The first phase of the project provides for rehabilitation of more than 33 kilometers of road from Dushanbe to the Dari Kiik area, not far from the administrative center of the Khuroson district in the Khatlon province.

96 million U.S. dollars (USD) have reportedly been allocated for the Dushanbe-Qurghon Teppa road rehabilitation project.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reportedly allocated 65.2 million U.S. dollars in preferential loan (49.4 m0illion USD) and grant (some 15.8 million USD) for improvement of the road.

Besides, the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) has allocated 12 million USD for implementation of the project and the remaining 17 million U.S. dollars have been provided by the Tajik government.

The project is expected to be finished in three years until October 2020.

