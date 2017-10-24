Vice-Rector of Tajik State Medical University, Professor Dilshod Solehov has been arrested on suspicion of taking a US$16,000 bribe.

A source at the Prosecutor-General’s Office says Solehov was detained last month while taking 16,000 U.S. dollars from local resident for setting his son, who failed the entrance exams, into the University.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against Dilshod Solehov and an investigation is under way.

Professor Solehov was reportedly released from custody several days ago after giving a written undertaking not to leave Dushanbe.