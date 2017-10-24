Private houses located on the Ghani Abdullo (formerly Pionerskaya) Street, behind the Javonon Cinema, will be demolished. Meanwhile, residents of these houses are displeased with this decision. According to them, prominent poets, artists and public figures lived on that street and each house located on Ghani Abdullo Street could be a museum house.

A meeting of residents of the Ghani Abdullo Street with representatives of the Dushanbe mayor’s office took place on October 23. A meeting took place outside the high-rise apartment building on the Roudaki Avenue, opposite the Javonon Cinema.

Representatives of the Dushanbe mayor’s office said residents of the private houses on the Ghani Abdullo Street will be moved to that high-rise apartment building.

Prominent Tajik poets, artists and public figures such as Nusratullo Makhsoum, Mirsaid Mirshakar, Ghani Abdullo, Suhrob Qurbonov, Solton Erghashev, Hanifa Mavlonova and Boqi Rahimzoda lived on that street. Now their children lived in those private houses.

Residents say each house located on Ghani Abdullo Street could be a museum house.