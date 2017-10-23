The Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao will pay a three-day visit to Tajikistan to hold talks with Tajik state officials and attend the 16th Ministerial Conference of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC)

Mr. Nakao will arrive in Dushanbe on October 25 and the 16th Ministerial Conference of CAREC will take place on November 27.

While in Tajikistan, ADB director is also scheduled to visit ADB-sponsored projects.

CAREC is an ADB-supported initiative to encourage economic cooperation in Central Asia. Initiated in 1997, the program to date has focused on regional initiatives in transport, trade facilitation, trade policy, and energy critical to improving the economic performance of the region and the livelihoods of all people - especially of the poor.

Mr. Nakao was first elected as President by the Board of Governors on 28 April 2013 to serve the 3 and a half years remaining of the term of his predecessor, Haruhiko Kuroda. Mr. Nakao is the ninth President of ADB. He was the sole nominee after ADB’s Governors were invited from 31 May to 30 June 2016 to make nominations for the organization’s presidency. On August 5, 2016, the Asian Development Bank Board of Governors unanimously reelected Takehiko Nakao as President of ADB for a further 5 years.

Prior to joining ADB in 2013, Mr. Nakao was a senior official in the Ministry of Finance, Japan, where he gained extensive experience in international finance and development. Mr. Nakao also taught international finance as a Visiting Professor at the University of Tokyo in 2010 and 2011.

Born in 1956, Mr. Nakao holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Tokyo and a M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley.

Tajikistan joined ADB in 1998. ADB operations in Tajikistan focus on improved infrastructure, investment climate reforms, and improved food security.