The United Nations Foundation has honored His Highness the Aga Khan with 2017 Champion for Global Change Award for his considerable contribution to the humanitarian cooperation and changing people’s life for better.

His Highness the Aga Khan received UN Foundation's Global Change Award from former UN Secretary General Kofi Anan on October 18.

Recognized as one of New York's top events, the Global Leadership Dinner is distinguished by A-list attendance representing the highest levels of the diplomatic, business, government, philanthropic, media, entertainment, and social sectors.

The Global Leadership Dinner is central to calling the world's attention to the work of the UN and supporting a peaceful, prosperous and just future. Proceeds benefit UNA-USA and its work to inform, educate, and inspire Americans in support of the UN.

Before receiving the Glabl Change Award, His High Highness the Aga Khan held talks with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

His Highness the Aga Khan, the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), is the 49th hereditary Imam (Spiritual Leader) of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims

In the context of his hereditary responsibilities, His Highness has been deeply engaged with the development of countries around the world for close to 60 years through the work of the AKDN.

The AKDN is a group of private, international, non-denominational agencies working to improve living conditions and opportunities for people in specific regions of the developing world. The Network’s organizations have individual mandates that range from the fields of health and education to architecture, rural development and the promotion of private-sector enterprise.

The Ismaili Muslims are a global, multi-ethnic community whose members, comprising a wide diversity of cultures, languages and nationalities, live in Central Asia, the Middle East, South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and North America.

The Aga Khan succeeded his grandfather, Sir Sultan Mahomed Shah Aga Khan, as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in 1957 at the age of 20. Since taking on his role in 1957, he has dedicated his efforts to improving the quality of life of the most vulnerable populations, while emphasizing the view of Islam as a thinking, spiritual faith: one that teaches compassion and tolerance and that upholds human dignity.

In recognition of his exceptional efforts and contributions to human development and improving the social condition of societies globally, the Aga Khan has, over the last six decades, received numerous decorations, honorary degrees, and awards from institutions and nations across the world.