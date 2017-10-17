On Monday October 16, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon received Mr. Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

The Tajik president’s official website says they discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Qatar.

Tajik leader reportedly expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries.

In the course of the talks, the sides, particular, discussed participation of Qatari investments in projects aimed at enhancement of Tajikistan’s energy sector.

They reportedly pointed to the necessity of establishing the Qatari Development Fund and the joint consulting and investment company for the purpose of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Tajikistan.

Sectors like mining, transportation, and tourism were outlined as areas that could drive the bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Qatar.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar were established on December 13, 1994, and the Embassy of the State of Qatar started functioning in Tajikistan in November 2012. In July 2013, the State of Qatar appointed its Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan. Tajikistan opened its Embassy in the State of Qatar in December 2012. In May 2013, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar was appointed.

It is to be noted that President Rahmon yesterday also held bilateral meetings with a number of ministers from other Arab countries, who arrived in Dushanbe for participation in the Second Session of the Arab Cooperation and Economic Forum with Central Asia and Azerbaijan.