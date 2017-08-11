About 150 militants were either killed or wounded during operations over the past 24 hours in various parts of the country, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday, according to Pajhwok Afghan News.

The operations, conducted in 13 provinces, reportedly included 18 clearing and preplanned operations, 10 special operations and one nighttime raid, a MoD statement said, claiming 103 armed opponents were killed and 45 others wounded and while a landmine making expert was detained.

The statement said the operations were carried out in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Kapisa, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni, Zabul, Kandahar, Badghis, Baghlan, Faryab, Kunduz, Sar-e Pul, Badakhshan and Helmand provinces.

At least 46 insurgents were killed in Paktia’s Janikhel and Zurmat districts alone, including 20 foreign fighters and another 16 were wounded, the MoD statement said.